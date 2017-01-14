LIS

Mariah Carey and Kourtney Kardashian fight over nanny

Mariah Carey and Kourtney Kardashian are fighting and it is reportedly over a nanny. Recently Mariah Carey's twin children, Moroccan and Monroe, were seen being taken to a gymnastics class and afterwards to karate class by Kourtney Kardashian's former nanny.

The nanny who was always by the side of Kourtney's kids has not been seen with them for a while and according to rumours, it is all because Mariah pilfered the nanny from Kourtney by enticing her with a higher salary and other benefits. Reports reveal that Kourtney Kardashian is really upset with Mariah for what she did.
