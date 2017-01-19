'Many Americans believe Russian interference didn't change presidential election outcome'- New CNN poll reveals

8 in 10 Americans say they have been closely following news about Russia's attempts to influence the election last year, including 84% of Democrats, 75% of independents and 72% of Republicans, while another 56% of Americans believe that despite hacking attempts by Russia, the US ought to continue its efforts to improve relations with Russia and Vladmir Putin instead of imposing strong economic and diplomatic actions against Kremlin. About 47% of Americans also think Donald rump will be very easy on Russia when he assumes presidency, another 43% say he'll be 'about right' with Russia while another 8% think he will be too tough with Russia.
Very interesting stats coming from CNN, See the full poll here
5 comments:
