Thursday, 19 January 2017

'Many Americans believe Russian interference didn't change presidential election outcome'- New CNN poll reveals

According to a new CNN/ORC poll, 58% percent of Americans believe that Donald Trump would have still come out victorious against Hillary Clinton in the U.S Presidential elections whether Russia interfered in the election process or not.

8 in 10 Americans say they have been closely following news about Russia's attempts to influence the election last year, including 84% of Democrats, 75% of independents and 72% of Republicans, while another 56% of Americans believe that despite hacking attempts by Russia, the US ought to continue its efforts to improve relations with Russia and Vladmir Putin instead of imposing strong economic and diplomatic actions against Kremlin. About 47% of Americans also think Donald rump will be very easy on Russia when he assumes presidency, another 43% say he'll be 'about right' with Russia while another 8% think he will be too tough with Russia.

Very interesting stats coming from CNN, See the full poll here

stan osita said...

19 January 2017 at 06:22
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

19 January 2017 at 06:52
Gideon Okorie said...

19 January 2017 at 07:09
Anonymous said...

Shame on CNN.i keep telling people that Donald trump was ordained by Hod and nothing can change that

19 January 2017 at 07:31
Anonymous said...

CNN don collect money..this life en

19 January 2017 at 07:35

