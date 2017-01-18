Man's face shattered after e-cigarette exploded in his mouth (photos)

Andrew Hall from Idaho US lost seven teeth, suffered facial burns, and had bits of plastic stuck into his face after the e-cigarette he was smoking exploded in his mouth.
Hall shared his experience via his Facebook account to warn fellow vapers of the dangers of vaping.
He wrote:
"I’ve been vaping for about a year now and assure you I did not do anything I wasn’t supposed to – but it exploded in my face. I’ve lost at least 7 teeth, second degree burns to face and neck and have been pulling chunks of plastic, teeth and foreign objects from mouth, throat and lips.
"I was lucky and they’re was a huge amount of damage to the room in my house I was in as well. I know vapes help people quit smoking cigarettes and that’s amazing. I just want to bring to light this is possible that they can explode without warning.
"I would have said 'no way that’s possible' until now."
He is currently in the intensive care unit of a hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.
More photos below...
E-cigarette has done him like this. He would have been better off smoking original cigarette
