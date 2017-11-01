Manchester United star Memphis Depay pictured with his £250K Rolls Royce

The Dutchman was pictured looking glum as he rolled out in the super car for lunch with a friend in Cheshire village.
He has hardly featured for United this season and has strongly been linked with a move away from Old Trafford but Mourinho has hinted that the player has a future with the Red Devils. Mourinho said of the 22-year-old: 'We have a lot of players in Memphis' position. It is the one position where we are overbooked really.
'We have Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Mata, Rashford, sometimes Rooney, Memphis. We have a lot of players there. So it is not easy for anyone of them to play.
'I was informed by the club that there is a chance Memphis could leave. From a human point of view, I cannot stop him from leaving when he is not playing under me.
'If he is staying, I would be more than happy because he is a fantastic guy and a very good player. I feel so sorry that I am not giving him opportunities to play. A player of his age needs to be playing matches. If he stays with me, for sure, he will play some games because we have so many matches.'
