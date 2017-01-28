Man whose head was ripped from spine in an accident marries heartthrob days before his life support is turned off

Four days before he requested to be allowed to die, he fulfilled his dream of getting married by wedding his partner of twelve years, Karen Dawson,29, at the University Hospital of North Durham. Karen revealed that their wedding was meant to be in May, but because of the unbearable pain, it was moved forward.
“It was amazing and it was happy and sad because we knew what was coming. He always wanted to get married but we just never got round to it.”Tony reportedly tried to live a full life after he was discharged from hospital following the accident. He returned home with Karen who took care of him and he did things he loved like watching movies.
“He just wanted to live as normal a life as possible,” she said. “Even though he was the way he was he wanted a normal lifestyle. We would stay up late watching films, order takeaways. We were together all the time."
No comments:
Post a Comment