Man who was brutally beaten & urinated on for stealing weed, died. 3 people arrested for his murder!

Yesterday, we brought you a story about a man who was brutally beaten, tortured and urinated on after he was accused of stealing weed belonging to drug dealers. The man has been identified as 20 year old Delvin Mendoza-Chaparro from Milwaukee. And unfortunately he was killed. His body was found on Dec. 19 behind the garage.
Police have charged Devin Katzfey, 20;
Sarah Zakzesky, 20; and Branden Katzfey, 19, in his death.
According to the video, the man who called himself Superman (believed to be Devin Katzfey) claimed that Delvin stole his weed.
No comments:
Post a Comment