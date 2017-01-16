Man who unknowingly raised girl as his own reveals how ex told him she'd given birth while he was away - but she actually stole the baby

Manigo said the couple had named the girl Alexis Kelly Manigo after Williams led him to believe she had given birth to her while he was away. They raised her in Walterboro, South Carolina and even shared custody of her when they split in 2003. He said he was there for all of his daughter's milestones, including her prom.
Williams is thought to have suffered a miscarriage about a week before she drove the three hours from South Carolina to Florida and abducted baby Kamiyah in 1998.
It is believed she then passed off Kamiyah as her own daughter to family and friends, who said they never suspected a thing. Kamiyah was reunited with her biological parents Shanara Mobley and Craig Aiken (top right) on Saturday just days after learning the shocking secret of how she was snatched at birth by the woman who raised her.
Williams was arrested on Friday at her home and will be extradited to Florida to face charges of kidnapping.
Source: UK Daily Mail
