Thursday, 19 January 2017

Man who mocked Michelle Obama for not having a male child allegedly suspended from his job for 3 weeks

Nigerian man who insulted US First lady, Michelle Obama for not having a male child (read here) has apologized for his insensitivity. He says the backlash he received has really affected him and that he has been suspended from his job for 3 weeks. Read his tweets after the cut...






11 comments:

Ohiren's Zone said...

May we not come across idiots like this that are mentally unstable.Nonsense!.

19 January 2017 at 06:21
Anonymous said...

Nigerians with their problem

19 January 2017 at 06:21
Oluwabusola Susan said...

stupid ass

19 January 2017 at 06:36
Anonymous said...

Very useless guy he should be sacked,I pray his company sacks him

19 January 2017 at 06:49
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Dey shld ve left him to God


...merited happiness

19 January 2017 at 06:53
Anonymous said...

Good for him. U stupid Nigerians think u can just say any insensitive rubbish that comes to your tiny unprogressive brains. Next time they will fire u BITCH. Let this be a warning to the rest of u cunts.

19 January 2017 at 07:04
code009 said...

Gross misconduct

19 January 2017 at 07:18
daniela desmond said...

Idiot!!! You think you can just run your mouth

19 January 2017 at 07:20
livingstone chibuike said...

i hate stupid men lik dis...he will b dismssd after d suspension

19 January 2017 at 07:30
Nkem4eva said...

Only 3 weeks? He should have have been sacked. Kkkpppssshhh

19 January 2017 at 07:38
Victor Owa said...

He is just a jerk. Not a fully man yet. Idaji okunrin

19 January 2017 at 07:46

