Man who lost wife and 3 kids in a fire outbreak narrates ordeal

Speaking in a recent interview with 3news, the heartbroken husband recalled the moment he received sad news about his family's demise.
'I was at work at dawn and my immediate boss I report to came with a smiling face and asked me to come with him for a conversation. I didn’t know exactly what he wanted to talk about but I followed him all the same but to my surprise, we went to a different room.
'Upon reaching the room, I saw two police officers who asked me to sit and immediately started asking me questions related to my residential address which they asked me to confirm if it was correct. They then told me that my wife and children had all been burnt to death in a fire outbreak and after hearing that, I wasn’t able to speak for the next three hours.' he said.According to Kwame, he said two different security agencies in Finland have been tasked to conduct investigations into the cause of the fire.
