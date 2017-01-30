Man Utd humiliated me, but that was it- David Beckham denies ever being sexually abused as a kid amid English football scandal

Amidst the ongoing Child abuse scandal currently engulfing British Football, former Manchester United and Real Madrid player, David Beckham has revealed he was never abused as a child at Man United's academy, but he was 'humiliated'.
In recent months, so many footballers have come out with varying accounts of their ordeals of sexual abuse and intimidation while they were young and playing for academies at British clubs, with popular trainer Barry Bennell convicted of child sexual abuse crimes and currently serving jail time.
But Beckham, part of United's famed class of 92' has revealed he was never abused by Man United's academy coaches or staff.
"It's disgraceful what's gone on and there has to be something done about it," Beckham said on BBC's Desert Island Discs radio show.
"But there was never anything at Manchester United.
"The closest [thing to abuse] would've been certain professionals. If we'd gone out of line they'd make us do a funny dance in the middle of the changing room in front of our heroes at the time.
"[It was] humiliation, and that was all it was, but that was just to teach us a lesson, there was never any wrongdoing."
"I'd like to believe the FA are doing everything they can to find out about the allegations. The more these ex-professionals voice their opinions, that's when there will be change.
"I would like to think the clubs are all on board with this."
