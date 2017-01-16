Man U 1-1 Liverpool: Zlatan Ibrahimovic shows god-like status as he scores to help title push

Manchester United and Liverpool, buoyed by enormous rivalry in the last 50 years, shared the spoils in a very entertaining game that ended 1-1 at Old Trafford Sunday evening. James Milner scored a penalty for Liverpool in the 27th minute after an erroneous and very senseless handball from Paul Pogba, who was miserable through out the match, and Milner dispatched the resulting penalty properly.
United made series of changes and even converted Henrikh Mkhitaryan to a left back as Jose Mourinho pushed Fellaini, Rooney, Mata forward to look for an equalizer. Fellaini's headed the ball which hit the post n the 84th minute, then Valencia gets it and crosses for Ibrahimovic, who heads into the post. This is Zlatan's 19th goal he's scored for Man United this season.
