"The more you burn the shrines the more version of the Bible I will tear, reverend father ebube monso arranged some useless boys to burn our shrines at ekwuluobia, that is why I tore the Bible again" he said Watch a video of him tearing the bible after the cut...
Saturday, 28 January 2017
Man tears a copy of the bible after a Catholic priest destroyed a shrine in his community in Anambra (photos)
