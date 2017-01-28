LIS

Saturday, 28 January 2017

Man tears a copy of the bible after a Catholic priest destroyed a shrine in his community in Anambra (photos)

The young man pictured above, destroyed a copy of the bible after a catholic priest, Reverend Fr. Ebubu Muo Nso, destroyed a shrine in his community in Ekwulobia, Anambra state. In the video, the man says he is angered that a shrine built by his forefathers could be destroyed by the Rev. Father.
"The more you burn the shrines the more version of the Bible I will tear, reverend father ebube monso arranged some useless boys to burn our shrines at ekwuluobia, that is why I tore the Bible again" he said Watch a video of him tearing the bible after the cut...

