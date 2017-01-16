Man shares photos of Gambians allegedly fleeing the country following Jameh's refusal to step down

According to Amb Uyero Erarawewho Jnr who shared the photos on Facebook, Gambians are currently fleeing the country due to fear of imminent war since President Yayeh Jammeh refused to step down as the country's president.
He wrote; "My heart is heavy for the Citizens of Gambia at the moment with pictures sent to me today. Citizens are running for their life. Am calling on my brother who is also the Minister of Information Hon. Seedy S.K Njie, to join hands with President Yayeh Jammeh in bring Peace to the Republic. It is not too late we still have some days to make everything right." See more photos after the cut..
