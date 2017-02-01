Man set to marry lady he met through MMM Ponzi scheme

Facebook user, Valentine Onu is set to marry a lady whom he was matched with on the now defunct/suspended MMM Nigeria. According to him, he made his intentions
known to her after he was paired to provide help to her. He wrote;
"MMM
did not stop at pH n gh. I fell in love with a girl I was matched to
pay.
I made my intention kwn to her, mmmmmmmm am shy to say
this............ But the truth is she has come all the way from Ogun to
Enugu to see me. And with the little time we spent together she was just
excellent. I proposed to her she sayyyyyyyyyyyyy yes. Another MMM
wedding rigging."
Rigging indeed! Dnt know why I find it funny but hope it works out for them. Congratulations
Long Live LIB
Lmao... All thanks to Mmm!!! 😂 😂 😂 Pray Ur marriage lasts longer than mm,make person no post fake pos!!!
Heheheheh, ok o,congrats
Lib addict#just pasing#
I hope your marriage don't crash like mmm too.
Loool, afi mmm wedding rigging na!
Congratulations. Nawa o, MMM already match making pple
mmm huh?very funny. which particular mmm office he met her because the last time i check mmm don't have office or social media. HOPE THERE MARRIAGE WILL NOT END LIKE MMM HUH? end time marriage!
These two to fraud many people in the name of mmm like it or not!
#sad indeed
Freeborn u too funny
