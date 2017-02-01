LIS

Monday, 2 January 2017

Man set to marry lady he met through MMM Ponzi scheme

Facebook user, Valentine Onu is set to marry a lady whom he was matched with on the now defunct/suspended MMM Nigeria. According to him, he made his intentions known to her after he was paired to provide help to her. He wrote;
"MMM did not stop at pH n gh. I fell in love with a girl I was matched to pay.
I made my intention kwn to her, mmmmmmmm am shy to say this............ But the truth is she has come all the way from Ogun to Enugu to see me. And with the little time we spent together she was just excellent. I proposed to her she sayyyyyyyyyyyyy yes. Another MMM wedding rigging."
8 comments:

CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Rigging indeed! Dnt know why I find it funny but hope it works out for them. Congratulations

Long Live LIB

2 January 2017 at 20:33
Uju Phil said...

Lmao... All thanks to Mmm!!! 😂 😂 😂 Pray Ur marriage lasts longer than mm,make person no post fake pos!!!

2 January 2017 at 20:33
Iphie Abraham said...

Heheheheh, ok o,congrats






Lib addict#just pasing#

2 January 2017 at 20:34
Anonymous said...

I hope your marriage don't crash like mmm too.

2 January 2017 at 20:34
Anonymous said...

Loool, afi mmm wedding rigging na!

2 January 2017 at 20:36
victoria anyim said...

Congratulations. Nawa o, MMM already match making pple

2 January 2017 at 20:38
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

mmm huh?very funny. which particular mmm office he met her because the last time i check mmm don't have office or social media. HOPE THERE MARRIAGE WILL NOT END LIKE MMM HUH? end time marriage!
These two to fraud many people in the name of mmm like it or not!























#sad indeed

2 January 2017 at 20:40
Anonymous said...

Freeborn u too funny

2 January 2017 at 20:45

