Man murders his wife, then pretends to be her on Facebook

A 42 year old man named George Joseph McShane is being charged with murdering his wife. Police found him Tuesday, with his engine running in the garage of his home after he was reportedly trying to kill himself, police said.
When police searched the house, they found the dead body of his wife Kristen McShane, police said.Police were first called to the home, when family members were unable to contact Kristen – and got worried.
Police said George tried to alleviate the family’s fears by logging onto his wife’s Facebook and posting that she dropped her phone in the toilet.
George posted, “I can’t believe I dropped my phone in the toilet. I’m such an idiot. Message me here, til I can get it fixed.”
It worked for a few days, but family and friends continued their suspicion – and eventually notified authorities.
George is charged with murder and domestic battery by strangulation.
