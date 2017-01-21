Man jailed for sexual assault on 80-year-old woman in Malawi

After four people testified against him and a medical report from Mvera Mission hospital revealed that the woman was indeed raped, he was arrested.
Appearing before the court, Ephraim pleaded with the court to forgive him saying he has a wife and seven children and that he was old.
But Magistrate Emulani Phiri who presided over the case sentenced him to an immediate two and half years imprisonment with hard labour, as he had 'specifically targeted a vulnerable victim' due to the fact that she was drunk.
Source: Nyasa Times
