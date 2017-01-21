LIS

Man jailed for sexual assault on 80-year-old woman in Malawi

A 54-year-old man identified as Biwi Ephraim has been jailed for sexually assaulting an 80-year-old woman in Dowa, Malawi. According to Dowa Police Public Relation Officer, Richard Kaponda, the incident happened on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, when the victim was coming from Chiponda village where she went to drink beer. He said the court heard that the suspect followed the victim as she left the bar on her way back home and dragged the victim to a nearby bush where he sexually abused her.
After four people testified against him and a medical report from Mvera Mission hospital revealed that the woman was indeed raped, he was arrested.

Appearing before the court, Ephraim pleaded with the court to forgive him saying he has a wife and seven children and that he was old.

But Magistrate Emulani Phiri who presided over the case sentenced him to an immediate two and half years imprisonment with hard labour, as he had 'specifically targeted a vulnerable victim' due to the fact that she was drunk.

Source: Nyasa Times
