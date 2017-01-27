Man hangs on moving helicopter carrying Kenyan politician
A Kenyan man stunned a crowd in Meru county after he hung on a moving helicopter carrying Raila Odinga, a politician who is vying for the Presidential seat at the August election. The 71-year-old son of Kenya's first vice-president had gone to addressed residents to register as voters in Meru Town on Thursday. But on his way back, the man nicknamed as 'Bungoma's James Bond' comfortably swung up and sat on the chopper's landing skids and started waving to the crowd beneath.
