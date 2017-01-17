Man gets the beating of his life for sleeping with his friend’s wife (Photos)

His friend went to the bar and was informed by a neighbor that an unknown man had just entered his house.
The angry friend took some of his other friends with him home to find Alego in his bedroom busy with his wife.
An unlucky Chuor was pounced on and inflicted with head and nose injuries.
9 comments:
People will not just respect themselves
Good 4 him..
His pen*s shoukd hv be smashed..
Kenyan women are so adulterous
A Huge 'LOL'.
Hope he enjoyed d beating
...merited happiness
He get mind go sleep with his friend's wife in his house.
#Been....
That neighborhood don't need cctv when they ve got good neighbors like these..
This keeps happening...
Post a Comment