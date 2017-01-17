LIS

Tuesday, 17 January 2017

Man gets the beating of his life for sleeping with his friend’s wife (Photos)

A Kenyan man is currently nursing multiple injuries after he was caught sleeping with his friend’s wife. The man identified as Chuor Nyar Alego from Kisumu, was on Saturday caught in the act after refusing to go on a drink date with his friend saying that he had a motor bike accident.

His friend went to the bar and was informed by a neighbor that an unknown man had just entered his house.
The angry friend took some of his other friends with him home to find Alego in his bedroom busy with his wife.

An unlucky Chuor was pounced on and inflicted with head and nose injuries.

RAPHAEL MR RAG AYUBA said...

People will not just respect themselves

17 January 2017 at 08:58
Oghenetega said...

Good 4 him..
His pen*s shoukd hv be smashed..

17 January 2017 at 09:06
Ijanyi Mitch said...

Kenyan women are so adulterous

17 January 2017 at 09:10
RareSpecie Z said...

A Huge 'LOL'.

17 January 2017 at 09:13
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Hope he enjoyed d beating


...merited happiness

17 January 2017 at 09:13
AMIJEZ said...

He get mind go sleep with his friend's wife in his house.

17 January 2017 at 09:19
Oghenetega said...

#Been....

17 January 2017 at 09:19
Anonymous said...

That neighborhood don't need cctv when they ve got good neighbors like these..

17 January 2017 at 09:19
Gabriel Agbola said...

This keeps happening...

17 January 2017 at 09:21

