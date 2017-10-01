LIS

Man found with 9000 extreme sexual images and films of children appears in court.

A 33-year-old British man accused of possessing 9,000 extreme indecent images and films of children on his phone, memory stick, and laptop has appeared at the Tyneside Magistrates Court. The man identified as David Carey from Longenton, who is being faced with nine charges for the alleged offences which took place between November 1, 2012, and February 25, 2016, at his home, only confirmed his name and told the court his date of birth and address.
David withheld his plea to one count of distributing an indecent image of a child, three of making an indecent image/pseudo-photograph of a child, three of possessing an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child, one of possessing an extreme pornographic image, which involved sexual activity with an animal, and one of possessing a prohibited image of a child.

Laura Lax, the prosecuting officer at the court, said the case was beyond the court sentencing before transferring it to the Newcastle Crown Court.
'These charges are not suitable to be dealt with at this court, there's a number of charges. It's allegedly about 9,000 images and some are extreme. 'There's also a charge of distribution of a small amount of category A images, it's clearly beyond any potential sentencing powers of this court.'
David Carey who was granted a conditional bail will next appear at the Newcastle Crown Court on February 1.



Source: Daily Mail.
