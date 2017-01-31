Man follows bride and groom as they walk down the aisle during Brazilian wedding…then pulls out a gun & starts shooting at guests

Hardly had the bride and groom walked down the aisle to stand in front of the altar when the man, who marched in behind the couple, lifted his t-shirt, brought out a gun and began shooting
Guests and the couple scattered in different directions while some guests were brought down by the bullet.
Umberto Ferreira dos Santos, known by his nickname Betinho, opened fire at guests at the ceremony inside a church in Limoeiro de Anadia.
He was plotting to take out a father and son in a revenge attack over the death of his own boy, it was claimed.
62-year-old man Cícero Barbosa da Silva, and his 37-year-old son, Edmilson Bezerra da Silva, who were supposed to stand in as witnesses at the wedding were both shot. They were rushed to the hospital and have reportedly been stabilised. The gunman fled after carrying out the callous act.
