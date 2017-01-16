Man desperately praying day and night for his mother’s death

A 39-year-old man from Bulawayo in Zimbabwe is reportedly praying day and night requesting to God to take away his mother and siblings so he can have full ownership of the family properties.
According to Zim News, the man identified as Kevin Chikerema openly told his family that he desperately wants them dead for his mission to be accomplished.
In fear of losing her life, his mother, Maria Chikerema decided to seek a peace order against her son who has become a threat to her life.
Appearing before Western Commonage Magistrate, Stephen Ndlovu, Chikerema disputed the allegations saying: ‘I have never insulted her, but she gets angry when I reprimand my sisters saying I am troubling them.’
After the court hearing, the presiding magistrate granted the peace order in favour of the complainant.
Na wa O..
Strange Ppl
Gosh!lazy jobless idiot! Only in Africa oooo. From useless presidents to imbecilic citizens. FREEBORN ASK AGAIN OO DID THEY BORN LUCIFER IN AFRICA OOOOOOO. what on earth will make a man to prayer for his own mother and siblings to die huh? For ordinary properties u will still get ur own share from ewwww ONLY IN AFRICA WILL THIS KIND OF NONESENCE HAPPEN from payer to assassins or juju plan they should monitor him oo hmm I THINK HIS ONE OF THE SON BORN IN AFRICA FROM LUCIFER INCLUDE HAUSAS AND APC.
Na u go die!
#sad indeed
#sad indeed
