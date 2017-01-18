LIS

Wednesday, 18 January 2017

Man claims he has slept with over 500 women and has 7 kids with 6 baby mamas

This was posted on twitter by a Kenyan Professional Tattooist... just imagine!
Tabitha Dorcas said...

How do men do it tho?

18 January 2017 at 08:06
gentle said...

More like he's giving us reasons why men are dogs.

18 January 2017 at 08:10
ugo/luchi said...

You deserve a world cup. CR7 weldone sir.

18 January 2017 at 08:17
Noble Ajuz said...

These Kenyans are so much in the news with sex related matters. What is it with Kenyans and sex ?

18 January 2017 at 08:22
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

He shld clap for himself na


...merited happiness

18 January 2017 at 08:35
helyn ewas said...

we must all be in the news, all thanks to you who is making that happen

18 January 2017 at 08:44
Thywill Be Done said...

What a Rooster mind!
He should have ended his tweet with: "you see why I can never trust myself with one woman." #CockBrain

18 January 2017 at 08:49
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

