LIS

LIS

Friday, 27 January 2017

Man charged with carrying out four counts of rape on his wedding day

Derry Flynn McCann, 28, has been arrested and charged with four counts of rape which was allegedly carried out on his wedding day. Derry was apprehended following an attack on a 24-year-old woman in Victoria Park, Hackney, on Friday, January 13.
The 24-year-old victim was reportedly grabbed by her assailant who demanded money from her before he dragged her into the bush and raped her.

This offence Derry is being accused of was committed on the same day of his wedding, which was held at The Vestry in Bromley-by-Bow, East London. Asides rape, Derry is also facing a robbery charge.

He has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance on February 16 at Snaresbrook Crown Court in Redbridge, London.
Posted by at 1/27/2017 07:17:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts