Man arrested for attempting to sell dog meat in Kenya

According to Nairobi News, he found the dog's carcass with some parts missing, while some other parts had already eaten by him.
Mr Samuel Murera, the neighbor who was to purchase the dog meat said he suspected the meat and insisted on making inquiring where he got it from.
'I suspected the meat and I decided to visit his house where he purported the remaining parts were, I peeped through he window and saw a dog's carcass hanging on a stick. I called villagers who informed the area assistant chief.'The suspect is currently detained at Meru Police Station.
Serves him right!.
hmm..owu na bastard
Is it a crime to sell dog meat in Kenya?
That's 404 here
