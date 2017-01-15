LIS

LIS

Sunday, 15 January 2017

Man arrested for attempting to sell dog meat in Kenya

Magana Mutethia from Kagwanungu Village in Kenya, was on Friday arrested for slaughtering a dog and attempting to sell to a neighbor who was not aware it was dog meat. Magana who has never been seen with animals in his compound was exposed by the curious neighbor who wanted to know the source of the meat.

According to Nairobi News, he found the dog's carcass with some parts missing, while some other parts had already eaten by him.
Mr Samuel Murera, the neighbor who was to purchase the dog meat said he suspected the meat and insisted on making inquiring where he got it from.
'I suspected the meat and I decided to visit his house where he purported the remaining parts were, I peeped through he window and saw a dog's carcass hanging on a stick. I called villagers who informed the area assistant chief.'
The suspect is currently detained at Meru Police Station.
Posted by at 1/15/2017 09:10:00 am

4 comments:

Ohiren's Zone said...

Serves him right!.

15 January 2017 at 09:12
livingstone chibuike said...

hmm..owu na bastard

15 January 2017 at 09:25
YINXS said...

Is it a crime to sell dog meat in Kenya?

15 January 2017 at 09:33
Rosemary Merit said...

That's 404 here

15 January 2017 at 09:49

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts