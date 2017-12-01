"I lost brother, I lost best uncle it seen I have lost everything , the pain is still in my hrt, bro anybody in connection of poisoning you on 25 Dec where you are drinking with your friends..I know will be regretting it now.where u are Bec u think they ar Tru friend to you but not.........Bro never u leave this people unfurnished I will do my own in the land of living do your in land of dead.still crying for this .ANUNUEBE okechukwu son of soil in mgbakwu Awka north LGA i Honourable Ifeanyi Daniel Uzuegbunam ur cousin from ukwulu say rest in perfect peace in Jesus name Amen
Thursday, 12 January 2017
Man allegedly poisoned while drinking with his friends in Anambra state
