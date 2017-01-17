LIS

Tuesday, 17 January 2017

Man allegedly parks his car on Third Mainland bridge and attempts to jump, but was stopped in time by good samaritans

According to IG user Olamilekan Abayomi , 'a man parked his car on 3rd Mainland bridge and intended to jump off, fortunately, his friend and other passersby were there to prevent him from jumping as they led him off the bridge. There was also a policeman at he scene. One of the eyewitnesses could be heard saying..."let him follow the policemen". Watch the video after the cut...

badmos olanrewaju said...

MMM---partispant

17 January 2017 at 03:21
abena golden said...

What would have prompted him to want to take his life? Suicide is never a solution to any problems, cowards kill themselves.

17 January 2017 at 03:53

