Male student sacrifice his life to protect over hundred Muslims targeted by a female suicide bomber in Borno

A student of Darussalam Science and Islamic Academy, Yakubu Muhammad Fannami, died after he sacrificed his life to protect the lives of hundreds of Muslims worshiping at a mosque at Kaleri Borno state who were been targeted by a female suicide bomber.
According to the announcement which was posted on his school's Facebook page, he fought a suicide bomber who trying to force her self into the mosque in order to detonate the explosive device she was carrying. Read what they wrote after the cut...
The management and the entire academic and non-academic staffs of DARUSSALAM SCIENCE AND ISLAMIC ACADEMY, wishes to announce the death of its student Yakubu Muhammad Fannami, who courageously sacrificed his life to protect the lives of over hundred Muslim ummah in a mosque at kaleri. The deceased made his encounter with a female suicide bomber who tried to force herself into the mosque and detonate the explosive device at the early hours of today Wednesday, 25th January 2017. May aljannatul firdaus be his final abode. Ameen.
Announcer:
Management
7 comments:
Eiya
WTF IS OUR GOVT WAITING FOR!!!!! THIS GUY POSTHUMOUS AWARD!!!! BUHARI GET TO WORK ON THIS!!! LAR MOHAMMED THIS IS WHAT YOU SHOULD BE FIGHTING FOR!!!
THIS IS A TOUCHING STORY!!!!
Amen!
Allahu Akbar,he died a hero,may Allah grant him Aljanna'fidaus.
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
Yimu! Gods of Karma@work AFTER SACRIFICING HIM SELF WHAT NEXT HUH? 7 dirty virgin i think huh? Story. For killing innocent Christians,ipod members and Niger deltans so will karma be visiting una.
Heavenly Freeborn bamislam Suani ahmad zinalima sympathized with nigerians FROM UNITED STATE OF DONALD TRUMP over the death of their imbecilic president of hell terrorist buhari the hater of CHRISTIANS,NIGER DELTANS AND IBOS so perish in hell u AND UR USELESS BRAIN DEAD SUPPORTERS OF EVIL in aso rock and here.
Rest in pieces to terrorist buhari and HIS HEADLESS SCAM GOVERNMENT.
#sad indeed
Yimu! Gods of Karma@work AFTER SACRIFICING HIM SELF WHAT NEXT HUH? 7 dirty virgins i think huh? Story. For killing innocent Christians,ipod members and Niger deltans so will karma be visiting una.
Heavenly Freeborn bamislam Suani ahmad zinalima sympathized with nigerians FROM UNITED STATE OF DONALD TRUMP over the death of their imbecilic president of hell terrorist buhari the hater of CHRISTIANS,NIGER DELTANS AND IBOS so perish in hell u AND UR USELESS BRAIN DEAD SUPPORTERS OF EVIL in aso rock and here.
Rest in pieces to terrorist buhari and HIS HEADLESS SCAM GOVERNMENT.
#sad indeed
Rest In Peace bro ur a true hero
Post a Comment