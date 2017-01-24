LIS

Tuesday, 24 January 2017

Malaysian man calls fire services after failing to free his penis from a water bottle with a hack saw

A 21yr old man from Malaysia had to call in firemen after his bid to free his penis from a water bottle didn't go as planned. Reports have it that he was pressed while at home but couldn't make it to the bathroom on time so he improvised with a water bottle.

After relieving himself, he found himself in another jam as his penis became stuck in the water bottle.

He tried to use a metal saw to cut himself free but ended up injuring his penis and causing it to bleed. Firefighters had to be called in and they were able to free him and transport him to the hospital where he is now in a stable condition after undergoing treatments .
Last October, doctors in Honduras had to amputate a man's penis after it got stuck in a water bottle he was using as a sex toy.

The 50-year-old man arrived at hospital with a penis that was 'black and decaying' according to medical staff. It is understood the man was trying to 'relieve sexual frustration' because he did not have a wife or girlfriend.
