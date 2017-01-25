Malaysia-based entertainment guru Oga Jay sets up state of art studio in Imo state

The record label which will be launched soon is located at plot 35A/C2 New Industrial Layout, Onitsha Road, Owerri, Imo State, South East Nigeria and has artists like Jizzle who was nominated for the All Africa Music Awards in Lagos, others include; Chanta, Hussain, Myk Jada and producer Endy Official.
Revealing the plans of the outfit to create opportunities for upcoming artistes, the CEO of the company, Justin C Oguaghamba popularly known as 'Oga Jay' declared
that plans were underway to allow the people of the country to have full advantage of the availability of the entertainment company in Nigeria to record their music which according to him, artistes from Gambia and other countries have benefited from the studio.
The Runway Entertainment outfit owned by an Imo son who tours the cities of Malaysia, Gambia and Philippine is one of the biggest record labels in Gambia & will officially launch its outfit/platform in Nigeria on 30th April, 2017. The Record Label already signed four Gambian artistes, a Nigerian Producer and work is currently ongoing to sign more Nigerian artistes or other African counterparts all around africa and the world at large.
According to the company director, they are also into Movie Production and Video shoot with the state of the art studio and equipments facility. They recently released a movie produced in Gambia titled: "Boys to Men" which currently holds the award for best sound in SMA Awards 2016 in Gambia. We can be reached on our Instagram handle @iamogajay, facebook: wwww.facebook.com/ogajayrunway and email is ogajay01@gmail.com.
