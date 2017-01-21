LIS

Malawian lady axed by ex-husband over a bag of flour

A 22-year-old woman from Ekesi Village in Malawi has been left with broken head after her ex-husband attacked her with an axe for refusing to let him sell a bag of maize flour. According to nyasatimes, the victim, Agness Faindani was attacked at about 4am on Thursday, January 19;  after she confronted her ex-husband who came to her house to get a bag of maize flour from her garden. Narrating the incident to Malawi News Agency (MANA) , the victim who is presently receiving treatment at the Mchinji district hospital, said:

‘I quickly rushed home, but while on the way, I met my ex-husband Aonenji Chidangwe, who we officially separated in October last year. When I asked him where he was taking the bag to, he was angry with me and hacked me with an axe.’
Mchinji District Health officer, Juliana Kanyengambeta, said that the Faindani sustained fracture on her arm and other cuts on her head and other parts of the body The Mchinji Police Officer In-Charge confirmed the report of the incident, stating that the police will be launching an investigation to arrest Aonenji Chidangwe.
