‘I quickly rushed home, but while on the way, I met my ex-husband Aonenji Chidangwe, who we officially separated in October last year. When I asked him where he was taking the bag to, he was angry with me and hacked me with an axe.’Mchinji District Health officer, Juliana Kanyengambeta, said that the Faindani sustained fracture on her arm and other cuts on her head and other parts of the body The Mchinji Police Officer In-Charge confirmed the report of the incident, stating that the police will be launching an investigation to arrest Aonenji Chidangwe.
Saturday, 21 January 2017
Malawian lady axed by ex-husband over a bag of flour
1/21/2017
