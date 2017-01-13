Malawian businessman allegedly kills a boy with albinism for money ritual (Photo)

Police are currently hunting for a famous Malawian businessman who is on the run for allegedly killing a boy with albinism for money ritual.
The businessman identified as Willard Mikayele on Tuesday allegedly lured 19-year-old Sunganani Pensulo with biscuits and juice into his house at Mlonda Village, where he killed him.
The spokesperson for police in Thyolo said when Pensulo entered the house of Mikayele and was eating the biscuit and drinking the juice, Mikayele came from behind, tied up his neck to choke him before hitting him with a sharp object.
'People around the area heard the cries and went to the chief who ordered that the door be broken. When they got in, Pensulo's lifeless body was found, but Mikayele had run away.'
In retaliation to his death, angry mob and relatives of Pensulo have demolished 11 houses belonging to Mikayele.
According to Nyasa Time, late Pensulo is the 19th person with albinism killed by those who think the body parts of albinos can bring fortunes and wealth.
No comments:
Post a Comment