LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 31 January 2017

Malawi court jails man who raped woman in presence of her husband

The Phalombe First Grade Court in Malawi has sentenced a 31-year-old man to 168 months(14 years) in prison for raping a 32-year-old woman in presence of her husband. The man identified as Patrick Kamoto was said to have raped the woman on Sunday, January 8,  2017.
According to Nyasa Times, the victim was fast asleep with her husband when, at midnight, she felt someone was having sex with her. She thought it was her husband but as she woke up, she realized it was a different person on top of her.
She then shouted for her husband to help but it was after he woke up the rapist had already fled the scene.
After the matter was reported to the Nkhulambe Police Unit, Kamoto was arrested. He confessed to having committed the crime and pleaded guilty to the rape charge when he appeared before the Phalombe First Grade Magistrate Court.
In his ruling, Magistrate Dawson Banda who presided over the case sentenced Kamoto to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour.
Posted by at 1/31/2017 04:46:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts