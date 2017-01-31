Malawi court jails man who raped woman in presence of her husband

According to Nyasa Times, the victim was fast asleep with her husband when, at midnight, she felt someone was having sex with her. She thought it was her husband but as she woke up, she realized it was a different person on top of her.
She then shouted for her husband to help but it was after he woke up the rapist had already fled the scene.
After the matter was reported to the Nkhulambe Police Unit, Kamoto was arrested. He confessed to having committed the crime and pleaded guilty to the rape charge when he appeared before the Phalombe First Grade Magistrate Court.
In his ruling, Magistrate Dawson Banda who presided over the case sentenced Kamoto to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour.
