LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 17 January 2017

Make up artist, Dave Sucre, who was called out by bride he disappointed on her wedding day, apologises to her

Popular make-up artist Dave Sucre, who was called out by a new bride, Laide Olayinka for disappointing her after she booked him six months prior to her wedding (read here), has apologized to her. He wrote:

Dear @olaide_ola, I apologize for disappointing you on your wedding day.. I am sorry you were not entirely satisfied with your makeup for your traditional wedding,every bride deserves to feel perfect. Sending a refund like I did does not makeup for my absence. @bisola_ola, I apologize to you too, I know how upset you must be having your sister distorted on her big day. I sincerely apologize,I did not mean to offend anyone. Thank you.
XxxDavesucre

Posted by at 1/17/2017 04:27:00 am

1 comment:

silvestre ufuoma said...

Oga after apologizing, d total refund nko

17 January 2017 at 05:25

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts