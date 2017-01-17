Dear @olaide_ola, I apologize for disappointing you on your wedding day.. I am sorry you were not entirely satisfied with your makeup for your traditional wedding,every bride deserves to feel perfect. Sending a refund like I did does not makeup for my absence. @bisola_ola, I apologize to you too, I know how upset you must be having your sister distorted on her big day. I sincerely apologize,I did not mean to offend anyone. Thank you.
Tuesday, 17 January 2017
Make up artist, Dave Sucre, who was called out by bride he disappointed on her wedding day, apologises to her
1 comment:
Oga after apologizing, d total refund nko
