Wednesday, 25 January 2017

Make that wish come true with #YudalaCares

This January, Yudala is about to change the concept of giving and caring through #YudalaCares. For those who are still in the dark, #YudalaCares is an initiative through which many loyal followers will see their wishes come true.

Like a genie, Yudala will be granting the wishes of so many people. #YudalaCares is a two-day campaign scheduled for Thursday January 26th and Friday January 27th, 2017.


No matter where you are in Nigeria or what your wishes are, all you have to do is make sure you are following @Yudalaonline on Twitter and Instagram and Yudala Limited on Facebook for a chance to have this wish become a reality!

Tell us your wish by tagging @Yudalaonline on Twitter and you might just see it granted... Is it money you desire? Phones, Laptops, fashion items and accessories, electronics, beauty products and lots more are up for grabs. Tell your friend to tell their friends today. YU WANT IT, YU GET IT! #YudalaCares.
