Made in Nigeria store opens for vendor registration

The platform does a lot more for Nigerian producers than just allow them to register and upload their product images and details, we promote the products on our platform to end users, retailers and even wholesalers, we handle payment processing, product delivery and a number programs and trainings to help Nigerian entrepreneurs compete better with their western counterparts.
If you sell made in Nigerian products, please register and upload your products today, as the vendors who sign up prior to our full launch will earn pioneer vendor status.
Visit www.tembe.ng to register. For partnerships and collaborations, call 09052556265 or email info@tembe.ng
Tembe.ng is an Aiivon project
