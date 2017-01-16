Madagali suicide bomber died with a baby strapped on her back

The National Emergency Management Agency confirmed that one of the female suicide bombers died with a baby strapped on her back.
"So far, we have nine dead, including the three female suicide bombers, while 14 others sustained various degree of injuries." added the Coordinator of NEMA for Adamawa and Taraba Operation Office, Sa’ad Bello,The suicide bombers blew up themselves while approaching a security check point, where vehicles are stopped and screened before being allowed into the town.
"The suicide bombers blew up themselves after they were intercepted by local vigilantes stationed at the check point and already two vigilantes lost their lives in the process,"Ladi Musa, a local resident, said.
Meanwhile, the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ahmad Sajoh, said that the injured were taken to Michika General Hospital for medical attention.
Mr. Sajoh assured that government had made all necessary arrangement to cater for the injured and their relations staying with them at the hospital.
