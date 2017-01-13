Lord, if it’s your will to break up Nigeria, break it now - Oyedepo prays

According to Vanguard, Oyedepo said this recently while preaching in one of his services where he reigned curses on the sponsors of the Southern Kaduna crisis that has reportedly claimed well over 3000 lives.
“God sent me as His apostle of liberation to this continent to stop it from decadence. I heard from God and He has proved it beyond measure. Therefore, every occultic root, every political root of this uprising is cursed today! All the northern forces that are sponsoring this uprising and killings, I decree the curse of God upon them. If Nigeria wakes up, wait for the church to rise. There will be no more nation, what nonsense”he said
