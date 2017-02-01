LIS

Monday, 2 January 2017

Looks like SA rapper, AKA's babymama, DJ Zhinle, has found love again! (photos)

It looks like South African rapper, AKA's babymama, DJ Zhinle, has found love again after her relationship with her daughter's father, fell apart. AKA has since moved on to media personality, Bonang Matheba while Zhinle is now dating a TV presenter known as Chris Jaftha aka Bond. She has been sharing photos of her new bae on her IG page. See more after the cut.









8 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

gud for dem

2 January 2017 at 18:24
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

And this one na news huh? If she like make she found love if she like make she no find freeborn don't care because they go soon break up as usual. PLEASE WHY IS HER KNEEL LIKE THAT HUH? PLEASE SOME ONE SHOULD TELL HER TO MEET BOBRISKY FOR A GOOD CREAM. Even almajiris kneel never dey like that na.
Over and out.





















#sad indeed

2 January 2017 at 18:28
Vina Saviour said...

Before nko she no be woman

2 January 2017 at 18:28
Anonymous said...

Good for her, if tht is wht wil make her happy, warri n ph crazing female friends add me, in other newz, am hair stylist D6025F53

2 January 2017 at 18:39
Anonymous said...

Better for her jare

2 January 2017 at 18:44
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Isn't she s lactating? Guess the guy is enjoying breast milk.


Long Live LIB

2 January 2017 at 18:46
daniela desmond said...

Let's hope it lasts...

2 January 2017 at 19:11
Anonymous said...

Linda his man is Brendon Naidoo, that's not Chris Jaftha

2 January 2017 at 19:24

