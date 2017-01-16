Lol. Zimbabwean Police have arrested the Prophet who said President Mugabe will die this year

Last week, the leader of Kariba Church in Zimbabwe, Prophet Patrick Mugadza was quoted to have said:
'I just want to tell you something concerning the year 2017. It is a very special year because of number seven and at the same time also, 2017 collides with 37 years by which Zanu PF has been ruling this beautiful nation of Zimbabwe, but something is going to be happening also, which is very critical for us to know. It was on the 26th of December 2016 when I was in prayer and God said to me this coming year 2017 the President is dying and he told me that he is dying on 17th of October.’
According to Zim Eye, the controversial prophet was arrested this morning outside the Harare Magistrates Court where he had gone for his routine remand hearing.
He’s being accused of undermining the authority of the president.
No comments:
Post a Comment