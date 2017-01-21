Lol. This video of Bill Clinton has got a lot of people talking!

Bill
Clinton seemed to be really interested in someone or something that got him deeply engrossed in it, lol. Hillary was laughing at Donald Trump's inauguration alongside Michelle Obama when she noticed that her husband wasn’t watching what was happening on stage. She turned around and gave Clinton a long disapproving stare, he barely turned to acknowledge her and kept staring at whatever it was he was staring at. A lot of people on Twitter say he was staring at Ivanka Trump but who knows what he was really looking at.
