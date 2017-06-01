Lol! So, there’s a new device that tells you if when you’re too drunk to drive

According to Proof, the enzyme-based electrochemical sensor converts alcohol into an electrical current, and is able to accurately display your blood alcohol content (BAC) level discreetly using its accompanying Android or iOS app. Your friends at the bar may think you're checking your phone, but instead you're seeing if you're sober enough to drive home.
In addition to tracking your current level, Proof can predict how drunk you'll be later in the night. It can also predict when you'll be sober and can let alert you when you hit a specific BAC level. So if you're winding down at the bar and want to know when you're sober enough to drive, punch it into the app and it will send you a notification to your device telling you you're sober enough to drive.
The app also has a friends feature that's invite only, so that you can track your loved ones that are out for the night and make sure they're drinking responsibly.
The National Institute of Health dumped $100,000 into the project, and after two years of development and third party testing against blood tests, IV injections and wearables, Strenk says Proof is comparable to consumer breathalyzers.
No comments:
Post a Comment