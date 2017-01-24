LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 24 January 2017

Lol. See this photo in which Obama appears to have his hand on Melania Trump's ass

It's definitely the camera angle that made it seem Obama had his hand on Melania's butt.
Posted by at 1/24/2017 10:46:00 am

10 comments:

Anonymous said...

Photoshop! I watched the video and he had his hand on her back not on her butt.

24 January 2017 at 10:52
Holla Mike said...

Linda really is that Ivanka trump u and fake retarded news are 6 and 7

24 January 2017 at 10:53
Anonymous said...

Obviously you post without fact go look at the video nothing like this his hands where up all through never even went here in this picture.

24 January 2017 at 10:53
Lexo22 said...

IVANKA kwa?

24 January 2017 at 10:54
Lexo22 said...

Ivanka kwa?

24 January 2017 at 10:55
Anonymous said...

That's not Ivanka Linda! Isn't that US first Lady Melania Trump? Thank me later.

24 January 2017 at 10:57
Lexo22 said...

IVANKA kwa?

24 January 2017 at 10:58
Ohiren's Zone said...

Mehn!...that ass is hot!....

24 January 2017 at 11:00
Anonymous said...

pls it is Ivanka is Melinia the First lady

24 January 2017 at 11:01
Chioma Obeta said...

Please this is not Ivanka but Melania Trump

24 January 2017 at 11:03

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts