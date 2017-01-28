Lol. Make-up wahala

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Haha hahahaha, I tell u Angel Michael and Gabriel will have tp use fingerprints at the heavens gate to recognize some people on the last day
Lindy!!!...😀😀😀
Omg!!!!
Because she had washed off her makeup at night that's why her phone can't recognised her. Odiegwu
It's well with her soul
Lmao
Lmao. Smile to the bank! Get unique soccer prediction tips for Saturday & Sunday 28th & 29th January 2016 @ www.fortunatusblog.com
Hahahahahahaha... This one got me totallyWomen palava.
Good for her.
Hahahahajaahahahahaha , these really cracked up my Saturday morning.
Post a Comment
10 comments:
Haha hahahaha, I tell u Angel Michael and Gabriel will have tp use fingerprints at the heavens gate to recognize some people on the last day
Lindy!!!...😀😀😀
Omg!!!!
Because she had washed off her makeup at night that's why her phone can't recognised her. Odiegwu
It's well with her soul
Lmao
Lmao. Smile to the bank! Get unique soccer prediction tips for Saturday & Sunday 28th & 29th January 2016 @ www.fortunatusblog.com
Hahahahahahaha... This one got me totally
Women palava.
Good for her.
Hahahahajaahahahahaha , these really cracked up my Saturday morning.
Post a Comment