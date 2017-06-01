LIS

LIS

Friday, 6 January 2017

Lol. Kenyan woman demands refund from native doctor after failing to get married in 2016 (watch)

A Kenyan woman posted a video on the internet where she demanded for a refund from a witch doctor who could not secure her a husband in 2016 despite having met all the condition.
The woman was issued with a list of demands by the witch doctor identified as Abdalla Koka, in order to make the wedding happen, including bow-legged ants, a hen, dust from a Modern Coast Bus as it passes Voi town and the vehicle was to be driven by a specific driver. 

The video was reportedly recorded three days before the end of 2016 when it dawned on her that no husband was forthcoming. Lol...

Listen and tell us exactly what she said...
Posted by at 1/06/2017 11:56:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts