Lol. Kenyan woman demands refund from native doctor after failing to get married in 2016 (watch)

A Kenyan woman posted a video on the internet where she demanded for a refund from a witch doctor who could not secure her a husband in 2016 despite having met all the condition.The woman was issued with a list of demands by the witch doctor identified as Abdalla Koka, in order to make the wedding happen, including bow-legged ants, a hen, dust from a Modern Coast Bus as it passes Voi town and the vehicle was to be driven by a specific driver.
