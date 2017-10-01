LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 10 January 2017

Liverpool star Roberto Firmino loses £70K worth of jewelry and clothes to burglars

Liverpool and Brazil attacker, Roberto Firmino was the victim of a burglary in which hooded thieves made away with £70K worth of jewelry and clothes. His Liverpool home was targeted and ransacked by the thieves on December 22nd, they are believed to have watched the house for a number of days and pounced when the Brazilian left with his wife and two children.

It is believed the thieves had previously tried to hit on the property but were disturbed before they could do much damage. Club officials moved the 25yr old Brazilian and his young family - wife La­rissa and two small children - into a hotel over the Christmas period and have now provided them with a security team tasked with protecting them at the home.
A source said:
'They'd obviously been watching Roberto come and go, then swooped in.
'It's thought they are the same guys who were disturbed mid-burglary on a previous occasion. 'He was obviously shaken up as he has a young family, so the club had him in a hotel before giving him security at the house.'
Forensic tests have been carried out on the house and investigation's are underway.



Source: The Sun
Posted by at 1/10/2017 07:05:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts