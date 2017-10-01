Liverpool star Roberto Firmino loses £70K worth of jewelry and clothes to burglars

Liverpool and Brazil attacker, Roberto Firmino was the victim of a burglary in which hooded thieves made away with £70K worth of jewelry and clothes. His Liverpool home was targeted and ransacked by the thieves on December 22nd, they are believed to have watched the house for a number of days and pounced when the Brazilian left with his wife and two children.
'They'd obviously been watching Roberto come and go, then swooped in.
'It's thought they are the same guys who were disturbed mid-burglary on a previous occasion. 'He was obviously shaken up as he has a young family, so the club had him in a hotel before giving him security at the house.'Forensic tests have been carried out on the house and investigation's are underway.
Source: The Sun
