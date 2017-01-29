Lionel Messi sets wedding date to marry his partner, Antonella Rocuzzo

However, the question on the lips of everyone in Argentina is if his rival, and World Footballer of the year, Cristiano Ronaldo will be invited, even though Ronaldo will be participating with Portugal in the Confederations Cup in Russia around Messi's wedding time frame.
Messi is set to invite 600 guests to the wedding which has been tagged 'Argentina's biggest wedding' . This summer Messi'll be free from national and club duties.
Leo Messi & Antonella Rocuzzo have two sons together: Thiago 4 years and Mateo Messi, 16 months.
Congrats to him!
