Linda Ikeji's New Year message to every young Nigerian girl (please watch)
I shot this video a few days ago to share a message that is very close to my heart. I sincerely hope that my words make a difference in the life of at least one girl. We women are powerful beyond measure and stronger than we think. Please watch and share. And happy New Year once again!
Happy new year to everyone!...girls/ladies should know their worth,they must know that they have inbuilt potentials to impact their world positively.Very Nice.
Nice message Linda! Spreading the Message of Faith,Love and Hope and Empowering people is the way to go this year! We are all on this glorious flight together! Join me in touching more lives through Helping Hands International NGO and my private Foundation kickstarting a programme this week The Inspired Nations Network.We will be part of the growth and personal development of every young boy, my wife will do much in the area of the girls!
This must be shared by everyone, let's pass the message to those who needs to read and watch it. God bless you Linda
God bless you Linda
You just spoke to a soul this morning
God bless you so much Linda Ikeji. Our girls really need to be educated on this... the way out of poverty is not selling your body... More Grace of God Linda. Much love.
Linda the video didnt finish, can u upload it again.tnx for d advice .am a girl who left nigeria to husstle as ab housemaid in dubai all becos am a single mom and dnt want to slip wit men for money.smtymes am ashamed to tell people what I do but still am proud am not been payed to have sex.i hope I become successful someday.tnx for inspiring me
Linda I love you.😢😢😢😢
Well done Linda, God bless you for your new year message to our young girls! Do have the best of 2017.
Lemme post to on my blog ryt away....... Love such inspiring posts..... Thanks aunt Linda...
So inspiring....... it also apply to men.
Really inspiring. Happy and prosperous new year to you all.
