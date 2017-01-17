LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 17 January 2017

Linda Ikeji Music Studio now open for business! (Photos/Video)

Are you an artiste? Looking  for the best production, mixing and mastering work for your musical jobs, jingles, soundtracks, voice overs etc? Or are you looking for the perfect studio to do your top quality audio/sound jobs? Then look no further, Linda Ikeji Music studio is open for jobs/projects...



We have state of the art equipment, software, the best sound engineers and the perfect cozy environment that can compete with what's found in the best musical studios in the world.

Our equipment / software include:

1. Apple MAC systems
2. H8 Monitor Speakers
 3. C24 Mixer
4. Yamaha Montage F8  keyboard
5. Pro Tools, Reason, Cubase, Fruity loops (latest versions)
6. Different studio light themes
7. AKG XL2 Microphones
8. Goliath Audio interface

Hurry now and book your sessions ..
Call 08062761450, 08163941957 to book.


Watch the video below...
Posted by at 1/17/2017 11:59:00 am

52 comments:

OSINANL said...

CONGRATS TO YOU LINDA

16 January 2017 at 13:27
Vivian Reginalds said...

Linda mkn money snc 2000
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

16 January 2017 at 13:28
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Cool!e don start!entrepreneur Dame Linda killary killington ikeji keep it up. BUT I THINK U FOR CONVERT AM TO RADIO AND MUSIC STUDIO ANY WAY freeborn will visit that heavenly studio WHEN HE COMES BACK FROM PAPA DONALD J TRUMP INAUGURATION
haters won't like this freeborn pie on una heads.


















#sad indeed

16 January 2017 at 13:40
Anonymous said...

state of the art.

16 January 2017 at 13:40
Deflairz said...

Amazing!....Congratulations Ms Linda

16 January 2017 at 13:41
Richard Stella said...

Congratulations...

16 January 2017 at 13:43
Eunice lazarus said...

Go gal. Na God bless u n He will continue to bless u.

16 January 2017 at 14:06
Ohiren's Zone said...

Congrats!.Very Nice.

16 January 2017 at 14:07
Oghenetega said...

Congrats Sweetheart....
U lead others Follow..

16 January 2017 at 14:10
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

wahoo! congrats big sis.

16 January 2017 at 14:11
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

wahoo! congrats big sis.

16 January 2017 at 14:11
kasim kay said...

Wow Linda thats beautiful dont stop what you are doing. you are a role model to many and a story to tell by many

16 January 2017 at 14:16
kasim kay said...

Keep up with the hustle

16 January 2017 at 14:18
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

wahoo! congrats big sis.

16 January 2017 at 14:20
Peter Anigbogu said...

Congratulations.

16 January 2017 at 14:23
make money online said...

make money online

16 January 2017 at 14:25
Anonymous said...

Well done sis!

16 January 2017 at 14:50
Benn said...

Congratulations Linda. I'm booking a session immediately. Trust ur price will be reasonable.

16 January 2017 at 14:59
Baba For The Broads said...

Finally..

16 January 2017 at 15:03
Anonymous said...

So that all your music can leak for free on the internet. No thanks!

16 January 2017 at 15:04
livingstone chibuike said...

lovely

16 January 2017 at 15:11
Puddy Alpheaus said...

Wow! congratulation. And the Almighty God continue to bless the works of your hands

16 January 2017 at 15:20
Anonymous said...

do you need accountant for proper management of funds in the studio? good job linda GOD BLESS YOUR HUSTLE

16 January 2017 at 15:26
D'One INNOVATIVE CENTRE said...

Congratulations.. Higher higher dearie

16 January 2017 at 15:34
Prettypipi said...

Lovely. Great job Linda

16 January 2017 at 15:56
Baba For The Broads said...

Congrats Love

16 January 2017 at 16:04
Iphie Abraham said...

Wow! This is good. Kudos boss lady












Lib addict#just passing#

16 January 2017 at 16:17
Anonymous said...

Fuck the studio

16 January 2017 at 16:28
Terry said...

THIS IS SAVAGE!

KHLOE KARDASHIANS LONG TERM RIVAL LEAKS HER NUDES ONLINE!
TURNS OUR SHE'S HOTTER THAN KIM K WHEN SHE'S NAKED

VIEW HER NAKED PICTURES HERE...

YOU MUST BE 18+ TO VIEW THESE PICTURES

16 January 2017 at 16:31
Terry said...

THIS IS SAVAGE!

KHLOE KARDASHIANS LONG TERM RIVAL LEAKS HER NUDES ONLINE!
TURNS OUR SHE'S HOTTER THAN KIM K WHEN SHE'S NAKED

VIEW HER NAKED PICTURES HERE...

YOU MUST BE 18+ TO VIEW THESE PICTURES

16 January 2017 at 16:31
Anonymous said...

I have 500tbc for sale at a very cheap price, chat with me on whatsapp 09024360475

16 January 2017 at 16:32
chiamaka sonia obi said...

Congratulations ma

16 January 2017 at 16:33
JAO said...

Big ups Linda...looks nice in there.

16 January 2017 at 16:33
THE NAIJAGRAPHY BLOG said...

sharp lady. Jill of all trades

visit Nigeria's foremost building construction website

16 January 2017 at 16:39
Bukola Olaosebikan said...

Congratulations Babes. Jah continue to bless you

16 January 2017 at 16:42
Anonymous said...

I don't know why I love and cherish freeborn.Rock on my hilarious freeborn.

16 January 2017 at 16:43
Anonymous said...


GO LINDA...GO LINDA GO LINDA.......... CONGRATS

GREATNESS IS IN YOU.

KIKE

16 January 2017 at 16:47
Jimmy Idoko said...

this is so beautiful ma! some taste you got.

16 January 2017 at 16:53
Jimmy Idoko said...

This is beautiful ma! some taste you got!

16 January 2017 at 16:54
lara said...

congratulations Linda

16 January 2017 at 17:14
Iriase ikhile said...

Congrats, more Grace to all your efforts.

16 January 2017 at 17:28
Milli said...

Nice one dear

16 January 2017 at 17:37
Unknown said...

Congratulations darling.

16 January 2017 at 17:51
LILIAN IGBOJEKWE said...

Congratulations darling.

16 January 2017 at 17:54
Anonymous said...

Wow linder u r good!weldone.

16 January 2017 at 18:11
Adaobilinda her sexcellency said...

Congratulations.

16 January 2017 at 19:31
Sam onyi said...

Linda this particular business is not like the rest ooo it's not about setting up trust me, there is more to it... All the same congrtz

16 January 2017 at 19:51
Zenki Moye Asek said...

Lindiway. .......it keeps getting beta


Moye says so via BB Passport courtesy LIB

16 January 2017 at 20:13
Anonymous said...

Cool. A better investment than starting a copycat all-purpose social network. Just saying.

16 January 2017 at 20:44
onyii debby said...

Congratz Linlin.....wish I gat the money to come record a song there....but its all good.... Will surely petronize you soon cos this my swt voice no fit waste like DAT. Ooo

16 January 2017 at 22:14
Edem victor said...

NYC one


#iShoot #iEdit

16 January 2017 at 22:39
Cool Cat said...

Linda do you have space for people that cant afford the studio?

17 January 2017 at 00:00

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts