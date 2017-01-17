Linda Ikeji Music Studio now open for business! (Photos/Video)

We have state of the art equipment, software, the best sound engineers and the perfect cozy environment that can compete with what's found in the best musical studios in the world.
Our equipment / software include:
1. Apple MAC systems
2. H8 Monitor Speakers
3. C24 Mixer
4. Yamaha Montage F8 keyboard
5. Pro Tools, Reason, Cubase, Fruity loops (latest versions)
6. Different studio light themes
7. AKG XL2 Microphones
8. Goliath Audio interface
Hurry now and book your sessions ..
Call 08062761450, 08163941957 to book.
Watch the video below...
52 comments:
CONGRATS TO YOU LINDA
Linda mkn money snc 2000
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Cool!e don start!entrepreneur Dame Linda killary killington ikeji keep it up. BUT I THINK U FOR CONVERT AM TO RADIO AND MUSIC STUDIO ANY WAY freeborn will visit that heavenly studio WHEN HE COMES BACK FROM PAPA DONALD J TRUMP INAUGURATION
haters won't like this freeborn pie on una heads.
#sad indeed
state of the art.
Amazing!....Congratulations Ms Linda
Congratulations...
Go gal. Na God bless u n He will continue to bless u.
Congrats!.Very Nice.
Congrats Sweetheart....
U lead others Follow..
wahoo! congrats big sis.
Wow Linda thats beautiful dont stop what you are doing. you are a role model to many and a story to tell by many
Keep up with the hustle
Congratulations.
Well done sis!
Congratulations Linda. I'm booking a session immediately. Trust ur price will be reasonable.
Finally..
So that all your music can leak for free on the internet. No thanks!
lovely
Wow! congratulation. And the Almighty God continue to bless the works of your hands
do you need accountant for proper management of funds in the studio? good job linda GOD BLESS YOUR HUSTLE
Congratulations.. Higher higher dearie
Lovely. Great job Linda
Congrats Love
Wow! This is good. Kudos boss lady
Lib addict#just passing#
Fuck the studio
Congratulations ma
Big ups Linda...looks nice in there.
sharp lady. Jill of all trades
Congratulations Babes. Jah continue to bless you
I don't know why I love and cherish freeborn.Rock on my hilarious freeborn.
GO LINDA...GO LINDA GO LINDA.......... CONGRATS
GREATNESS IS IN YOU.
KIKE
this is so beautiful ma! some taste you got.
congratulations Linda
Congrats, more Grace to all your efforts.
Nice one dear
Congratulations darling.
Wow linder u r good!weldone.
Congratulations.
Linda this particular business is not like the rest ooo it's not about setting up trust me, there is more to it... All the same congrtz
Lindiway. .......it keeps getting beta
Moye says so via BB Passport courtesy LIB
Cool. A better investment than starting a copycat all-purpose social network. Just saying.
Congratz Linlin.....wish I gat the money to come record a song there....but its all good.... Will surely petronize you soon cos this my swt voice no fit waste like DAT. Ooo
NYC one
#iShoot #iEdit
Linda do you have space for people that cant afford the studio?
