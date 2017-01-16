LIS

Monday, 16 January 2017

Linda Ikeji Music Studio is now open for business! (Photos/Video)

Are you an artiste? Looking  for the best production, mixing and mastering work for your musical jobs, jingles, soundtracks, voice overs etc? Or are you looking for the perfect studio to do your top quality audio/sound jobs? Then look no further, Linda Ikeji Music studio is open for jobs/projects...



We have state of the art equipment, software, the best sound engineers and the perfect cozy environment that can compete with what's found in the best musical studios in the world.

Our equipment / software include:

1. Apple MAC systems
2. H8 Monitor Speakers
 3. C24 Mixer
4. Yamaha Montage F8  keyboard
5. Pro Tools, Reason, Cubase, Fruity loops (latest versions)
6. Different studio light themes
7. AKG XL2 Microphones
8. Goliath Audio interface

Hurry now and book your sessions ..
Call 08062761450, 08163941957 to book.


Watch the video below...
6 comments:

OSINANL said...

CONGRATS TO YOU LINDA

16 January 2017 at 13:27
Vivian Reginalds said...

Linda mkn money snc 2000
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

16 January 2017 at 13:28
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Cool!e don start!entrepreneur Dame Linda killary killington ikeji keep it up. BUT I THINK U FOR CONVERT AM TO RADIO AND MUSIC STUDIO ANY WAY freeborn will visit that heavenly studio WHEN HE COMES BACK FROM PAPA DONALD J TRUMP INAUGURATION
haters won't like this freeborn pie on una heads.


















#sad indeed

16 January 2017 at 13:40
Anonymous said...

state of the art.

16 January 2017 at 13:40
Deflairz said...

Amazing!....Congratulations Ms Linda

16 January 2017 at 13:41
Richard Stella said...

Congratulations...

16 January 2017 at 13:43

