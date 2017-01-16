Linda Ikeji Music Studio is now open for business! (Photos/Video)

We have state of the art equipment, software, the best sound engineers and the perfect cozy environment that can compete with what's found in the best musical studios in the world.
Our equipment / software include:
1. Apple MAC systems
2. H8 Monitor Speakers
3. C24 Mixer
4. Yamaha Montage F8 keyboard
5. Pro Tools, Reason, Cubase, Fruity loops (latest versions)
6. Different studio light themes
7. AKG XL2 Microphones
8. Goliath Audio interface
Hurry now and book your sessions ..
Call 08062761450, 08163941957 to book.
Watch the video below...
6 comments:
CONGRATS TO YOU LINDA
Linda mkn money snc 2000
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Cool!e don start!entrepreneur Dame Linda killary killington ikeji keep it up. BUT I THINK U FOR CONVERT AM TO RADIO AND MUSIC STUDIO ANY WAY freeborn will visit that heavenly studio WHEN HE COMES BACK FROM PAPA DONALD J TRUMP INAUGURATION
haters won't like this freeborn pie on una heads.
#sad indeed
state of the art.
Amazing!....Congratulations Ms Linda
Congratulations...
Post a Comment