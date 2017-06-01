Like really? Lol

LIS

Friday, 6 January 2017

According to the Winner Chapel Netherland twitter page which has over 16,000 followers, an 87 year old lady shared a testimony saying a group of 30 armed robbers who were chasing her, fled after they saw a photo of their General Overseer, Bishop Oyedepo.
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Smh... all these gullible followers and their momentary madness! Making Christianity look like a joke . They didn't only run but disappear nonsense!




~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

6 January 2017 at 13:44
Anonymous said...

Lmao @87 year old 'young' lady.

6 January 2017 at 13:44
Swtswt Eze said...

hmmm only God know d truth

6 January 2017 at 13:45
ADEWALE ADEGOKE GIS BLOG said...

Who believes this crap?Who even manufactures such profound bullshit.

6 January 2017 at 13:48
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Why Lol huh?Yes Linda e do happen! I AM SURPRISE HOW u SO CALLED CHRISTIANS ARE REACTING TO TESTIMONies is it because of the useless freeze comments huh? SO GOD IS NO longer REAL AGAIN HUH? OR HE DOES NOT USE ANY THING HUH? freeborn is not a church goers I AM A MUSLIM BUT I BELIEVE IN MIRACLE LIKE THIS BECAUSE I AM VICTIM OF IT SO I DON'T KNOW WHY U ARE LAUGHING LINDA HUH? If Christians playing with god or their men of god like this what did u guys want Muslim or atheists to do huh? THAT THE robbers left does not mean that is OYEDEPO PICTURE THEY SAW IT MEANS THAT THERE IS SOME THING THEY SAW WHICH MUST BE POWER OF GOD SO fools,church mockers should desist from criticing men of god FREEZE END WILL BE LIKE APC AND TERRORIST BUHARI END LIKE IT OR NOT FREEBORN NO SEND.























#sad indeed

6 January 2017 at 13:48
Anonymous said...

May be the robbers thought he is a voodoo doctor

6 January 2017 at 13:51
Jeff Yusuf said...

30 armed robbers to rob single person.na bank she be?

6 January 2017 at 13:53
Anonymous said...

this fake man ....i advise you to stop spreading falsehood....you are not a man of God ........you are businessman and i know very soon God will expose your tactics...Tunde

6 January 2017 at 13:55
Anonymous said...


Was she outside of the house when the robbers came?.

6 January 2017 at 13:57
daniel ubong said...

87 years young lady!

6 January 2017 at 13:59
Rosemary Chidi said...

A woman in her 80s is not a lady mbok

6 January 2017 at 13:59
Anonymous said...

You are a Muslim and you are fun of calling all Muslims terrorist? Your madness has upgraded to power 100! I weep for who gave birth to you.

6 January 2017 at 14:02
Ben Ibeh said...

Living Faith followers are so fake!

6 January 2017 at 14:02
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

It's not impossible tho


...merited happiness

6 January 2017 at 14:03

